Woman loses life life following accident at Long Creek

Marva Alder is now dead following an accident on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway in the vicinity of Long Creek.

The fatal accident which occurred on the 28th July, 2022 at about 19:00 hrs involved a green hire car HD 3772, that was being driven by 40-year-old Keion Hope of Phase 1’B’ Wisroc Housing Scheme, Linden.

In the vehicle at the time were passengers Marva Alder, a 69-year-old of Wismar Housing Scheme, 56-year-old Simone Barker of Wismar, 54-year-old Mervyn Mc Andrew, and 21-year-old Joel Mc Andrew of Sophia.

Police Headquarters in a statement noted that “Enquiries disclosed that hire car HD 3772 was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Soesdyke/Linden Highway in the vicinity of Long Creek when the driver alleged that while driving his left side front wheel blew out after which he lost control of the said vehicle, which flipped several times before coming to a halt.”

Marva Alder was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious condition and was examined by a Doctor from the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and was pronounced dead.

The other occupants- Simone Barker, Mervyn Mc Andrew and Joel Mc Andrew were all taken out of the vehicle in a conscious condition and placed in an Ambulance. They were taken to the Mackenzie Hospital where they were seen and examined by doctors on duty.

Simone Barker was admitted as a patient in the female surgical ward suffering from head injuries and Mervyn Mc Andrew and Joel Mc Andrew were admitted in the Male Surgical Ward for observation.

The driver was Breathalyzed but no trace of alcohol was found in his system.