“Youths can play an integral role in strengthening the agricultural sector locally and regionally once given the opportunity with the input of our leaders. The sentiments of First Lady Her Excellency Ms Arya Ali during her keynote address at the CARICOM Youth in Agriculture Dialogue forum as part of the Agri-Investment Forum and Exposition on Saturday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre Lilliendaal. Antonio Dey has more details.

