An issue now that we here at Nightly News are very concerned about….. Human Trafficking……….In this report, Social protection minister, Amna Ally, is bent on protecting Guyana elevation among nations as a Tier one country that meets the minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking. She’s signaled that she won’t be hoodwinked by the innovative ways employed by deceivers to cover up trafficking in persons.

Kristen Macklingam