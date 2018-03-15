UPDATE: Three Suspected bandits shot dead on the Kitty Seawalls

HGP Nightly News-Police say that based on information received from ‘Operatives’ performing duty in the vicinity of Scotia Bank on Robb Street, that a motorcar with two suspicious looking characters was in the vicinity, ranks of an anti-crime patrol in an unmarked vehicle were alerted and followed this vehicle which by this time was observed following a customer who had exited the said bank and was in a motorcar.

This observation continued and culminated at the Kingston Seawall where the customer had by this time parked his motorcar. At this time the two suspicious looking characters in the motorcar, drove up to the customer’s vehicle and exited, one brandishing a small arm at the customer.

At the same time the police anti-crime patrol, which by now was in close proximity called out to the suspicious looking characters but the one who was armed discharged several rounds at the police who returned fire.

This initial exchange resulted in the demise of the two persons later identified as Dextroy Cordis also known as Dutty 46yrs, of Grove, EBD and Kwame Assanah, age unknown, of Buxton, ECD.

Seconds after the initial exchange of gunfire, two males were observed on a CG motorcycle in close proximity to the motorcar of the now dead suspects, and one of the two persons on the motorcycle discharged several rounds at the police who again returned fire which resulted in a third person identified as Errol Adams also known as Dynamite, 57years, a known character of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast and Buxton, ECD, mortally wounded. His accomplice sped away on the motorcycle.

A 9mm Pistol along with a magazine containing seven live rounds and four spent shells was found next to the body of Dextroy Cordis.

Kwame Assanah and Errol Adams were previously arrested in connection with several offences and Dextroy Cordis was previously granted bail on a simple larceny charge .

The roof and windshield of the police anti-crime vehicle were damaged by the gunfire from the suspects.

The motorcar which was driven by the now deceased Kwame Assanah was searched and the following items were found : a supernumerary precept, one driver’s licence, ten passports belonging to himself and family members, a key used by trunkers, two handcuff keys, a bandana and clothing.