$1.5B to be spent in Lethem on infrastructural development for CHPA housing scheme – Minister Croal

On Monday, the Central Housing and Planning Authority continued its “Dream Realise” housing drive exercise in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) where some 350 residents benefitted from house lot allocations.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal MP, stated in his address to the gathering at the Amerindian Hostel, that the government is not only distributing house lots but also investing billions into developing infrastructure for new and existing housing schemes within various

communities in the region.

Minister Croal stated that “This will see approximately 700 households receiving water, electricity and the construction of roads, community playgrounds and other facilities and a school. Contracts for these works will soon be signed as we have already put out the call for

tenders,”

He went on to note that some $94 million will also be spent on the construction of asphaltic roads and concrete drains in Tabatinga which will also benefit from the installation of 48 street lights.

Minister Croal also said that under the Hinterland Housing Programme, residents will benefit from full house and home improvement subsidies in two villages in each of the five sub-districts in Region Nine. He stated, “Friends, we have not slowed down since we started. Like other

regions too, Region Nine residents face the challenge of affordable housing. There is a backlog that we are working assiduously to reduce.”

Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues MP who was also at the exercise said that the administration, in keeping with its policy of inclusivity, is pleased to have hosted its flagship housing programme in the Rupununi region.

She noted that “The ministry has been working to reduce that backlog and we want to ensure that we don’t just focus on Region Four…we know that His Excellency, President Ali has committed to 50,000 house lots and we know without a doubt we will be able to reach that target”. Minister Rodrigues also revealed that the ministry is currently constructing its first regional housing office in Lethem and that the building is about 85 per cent complete. Another 150 house lots are still to be distributed within the township under the Ministry’s plan however this will take place in a subsequent exercise.