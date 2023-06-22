$10M FINE & 1 YEAR IMPRISONMENT FOR GOVT OFFICIALS WHO ATTEMPTS TO ACQUIRE PETROLEUM OPERATIONS LICENCE

HGP Nightly News Antonio Dey reports that, under the drafted 2023 Petroleum Activities Bill, it is stated that no government official, whether in their personal capacity or on behalf of any family member, can acquire licenses for petroleum activities. This provision aims to prevent conflicts of interest and ensure transparency in the petroleum sector.

If any individual is found guilty of violating this provision by acquiring licenses for petroleum activities while holding a government position, they may face serious consequences. The penalties include a fine of $10 million and imprisonment for one year.

This measure is intended to safeguard the integrity of the licensing process and promote fairness and accountability in the petroleum industry. It underscores the government’s commitment to preventing any potential abuse of power or undue influence in allocating licenses for petroleum activities.

