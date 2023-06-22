INVESTIGATION INTO DHARAMALALL SHOULD INCLUDE HUMAN TRAFFICKING – MP BROOMES

The Parliamentary Opposition and its supporters have organized a protest near the Office of the President to exert pressure on the Ali-led administration. The protesters’ main demands are the removal of Minister of Local Government Nigel Dharamlall due to rape allegations and the inclusion of trafficking in the ongoing probe.

The opposition and its supporters are intensifying their calls for accountability and justice regarding the serious allegations against Minister Nigel Dharamlall. They insist on his immediate removal from office while recommending that the investigation also consider possible involvement in trafficking.

The protest signifies the growing dissatisfaction and concern among opposition members and their supporters regarding the alleged misconduct by the Minister of Local Government. Their persistent demands reflect a strong push for transparency, accountability, and a thorough investigation. Renata Burnette reports

The report by Renata Burnette sheds light on the ongoing developments and the continued pressure being exerted by the opposition and its supporters to address the allegations against Minister Nigel Dharamlall and ensure a comprehensive investigation that includes potential links to trafficking.

