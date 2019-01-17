Banks DIH Under their Guinness Brand Launched their 10 th Guinness Greatest of the street Tournament on Wednesday at thirst Park.

The Guinness Greatest of the street 2019 season is now officially launched and this year tournament hasn’t come with some changes not only the Thirst being played in January from its usual start in December but also with the first Sub Meet starting on the Westside on Friday 18th of January than the usual Georgetown Sub meet. According to Brand Executive Lee Baptiste, this is the most consecutive running football tournament to date as he gave brief remarks.

Baptiste also mentions that with the success of the tournament this presses the commitment and the strive for Excellence by Banks DIH under the Guinness Brand as he noted that Georgetown Would Be the last sub-meet before the Championships. Preanna Damon representative from Colors boutique said that Colors would usually sponsor the competition with clothing apparel and footballs and how proud they are to sponsor the tournament regardless of the Circumstances.