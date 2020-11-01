14-y-o suffering from fractured skull after being struck off bicycle by car

-police hunting for driver who sped away from scene after accident

A 14-year-old boy is now hospitalised with a fractured skull after he was struck by a motorcar while riding his bicycle along the Annandale Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), late Saturday night.

The injured teenager is said to also hail from the village where the accident took place.

According to the police, around 23:45h yesterday (Saturday), the lad and his friend were pedaling their respective bicycles along the Annandale Public Road, ECD, when an unidentified motor car, which had been proceeding in the same direction, drove up behind them and slammed into the rear of the 14-year-old’s bicycle.

As a result of the impact, the teen fell onto the road and received injuries to his head and body, while the motor car drove away from the scene after hitting the boy’s bicycle.

According to the cops, the injured youth was picked up in an unconscious state and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where he was examined by a doctor and admitted a patient about 03:00h today (Sunday) in the Male Surgical 1 Ward.

HGP Nightly News was told that the teen’s condition is regarded as stable but critical.

Investigations into the matter are in progress.