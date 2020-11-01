Cop suffering from injuries to head, body after falling off speeding ATV

A Police Sergeant is now nursing wounds to his head and about his body after he, along with another cop, fell off an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) which had been speeding along the Puruni Trail, Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) yesterday (Saturday) afternoon.

The injured policeman has been identified as 46-year-old Kester Moriah, who is attached to the Bartica Police Station.

According to a release from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Sergeant Moriah and Constable Shaquille Downer were on duty at the time of the accident and had been returning to the Bartica Police Station after investigating a Simple Larceny Report in the Puruni Backdam.

The incident occurred sometime around 17:20h on Saturday while the two lawmen were travelling on the ATV which was being driven by a 47-year-old resident from Bartica.

Reports are that the driver was proceeding North along the Puruni Trail, at a fast rate of speed, when he collided with a “speed hump” and lost control of the ATV. This resulted in both pillion riders (cops) falling onto the trail.

According to the police, Sergeant Moriah received injuries about his body and was picked up from the trail in a semi-conscious state.

He was rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was treated by a doctor and subsequently admitted a patient in the Male Surgical Ward, suffering from lacerations to his head and abrasions about his body.

His condition is regarded as stable as investigations into the matter continue.