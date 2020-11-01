Miner stabbed, chopped to wrist, face with cutlass by drinking buddy

A 35-year-old miner is now battling for his life after being brutally stabbed then chopped with a cutlass, while on his way to work, by a man with whom he had been imbibing with earlier on Friday.

The injured man has been identified as Michael Lynch of Mabaruma, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini) and is said to have been attacked at 14 Miles Access Road, Arakaka, NWD, late Friday afternoon.

Reports are that around 17:30h on the day in question, Lynch had been walking along the Access Road at 14 Miles, Arakaka, along with the suspect, who is known as “Puppy”, and an identifiable male.

Lynch had been en route to work in the company of the two (2) men and the suspect, both of whom had been seen with Lynch consuming consuming alcoholic beverages hours before, when the suspect “stopped back.”

Lynch then continued along his journey but before he could get far, the suspect, identified by the police as “Puppy” attacked Lynch from behind and stabbed the miner to the left lower side of his back.

According to the police, “Puppy”, who had been carrying a cutlass at that time, used that weapon to fire chops to Lynch’s left wrist and the left side of his face.

Shortly after the attack, Lynch managed to make his way to the Arakaka Health Centre where he was seen and examined by the “Medex” on duty and admitted.

Due to the severity of Lynch’s wounds, he was later referred to the Pakera District Hospital for further medical attention. Lynch is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

The matter was reported to the Arakaka Police Outpost and the cops are presently on the hunt for the suspect. Investigations into the matter are in progress.