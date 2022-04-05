16 year old allegedly stabbed to death by 45 year old man

16-year-old Isaiah Smith lost his life tragically after he was allegedly stabbed to death by a 45-year-old man on Monday afternoon.

Smith of Lot 100 Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, along with a 15 and 16 year old were sitting on a bench at Hogg Street and Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown (east of the suspect’s home). According to the 15 and 16 year old eyewitnesses, the 45 year old ordered them to move at about 14:55hrs. However, Smith refused, and was then slapped by the man which led to an altercation.

The suspect then took a knife from his pants waist and stabbed the victim to the left upper abdomen causing him to run a short distance on Independence Boulevard before he collapsed.

He was later taken to Georgetown Public Hospital by a taxi driver and a Rural Constable attached to Ruimveldt Police Station, and was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Smith’s body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

According to police headquarters, the suspect along the alleged murder weapon are in police custody.