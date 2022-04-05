Weapons used in Robbery Under Arms in Linden found

Police in Linden have recovered the firearm and ammunitions used in a robbery committed on a 37-year-old businesswoman at Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden on Monday 4th April, 2022. However the two unidentified males remain at large.

Police say that the businesswoman was behind the counter in the supermarket she operates when the two perpetrators – armed with guns – went into the premises demanding she hand over cash. She raised an alarm and ran and the perpetrators then went behind the counter and collected two carton boxes with cash and documents, and made good their escape.

A male who heard the commotion went to the the businesswoman’s aid and drove behind the suspects who were on foot during which he managed to hit one of them that stumbled but managed to get up and run away – leaving behind the box containing the documents and one .38 revolver containing 2 suspected live 9MM ammunition and 3 .38 empty casings.

The area is currently being searched for the two suspects as investigations continue.