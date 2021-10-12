19yr old found hanging in a tree at Cumberland, East Canjie Berbice

A body was found at Ball Dam Cumberland, East Canjie Berbice after police received information from an unknown caller that a man was seen hanging from a tree on Sunday October 10, 2021.

The body has been identified as that of 19-year-old Sanjay Mohabir.

Police examined the body for marks of violence but due to the advanced state of decomposition, that could not be determined.

The body was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where a doctor on duty pronounced the victim as dead, on arrival.

The body is presently at Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

