20 year old charged with attempted murder, released on 150k Bail

Twenty-year-old Earl Kelvin Mc Adams called ‘Baby Boy,’ a construction worker of ‘B’ Field Sophia, was on Wednesday charged with the offence of ‘Attempt to Commit Murder’

Mc Adams was granted $150,000 bail when he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate Court, before Magistrate R. Liverpool. He pleaded pleaded not guilty.

The act was committed on 43-year-old Evan Rose of ‘B’ Field Sophia which occurred on Sunday April 10, 2022, at Red Road, Sophia.

Mc Adams was initially arrested on Thursday May 26, 2022.

The matter was adjourned until Tuesday July 5, 2022.