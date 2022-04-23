20-year-old Nabbed with 8.9 pounds of Drugs at Herstelling

A 20-year-old labourer of Farm, EBD was on Saturday busted with four bulky brown scotch-taped parcels containing 8.9 lbs of suspected cannabis.

Acting on information, police ranks from CID Headquarters around 07:30hrs and 08:15hrs, conducted an operation at Last Street, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

During the operation, the 20-year-old was observed crossing the Farm bridge and entering Last street, Herstelling, with a bulky multi-coloured hand bag in his hands. He was then approached and during a search, authorities discovered four bulky brown scotch-taped parcels.

The parcels were opened in the man’s presence and all of the parcels contained leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The 20-year-old was told of the allegation and arrested.

At CID Headquarters, the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and it amounted to 8.9 lbs, which is equivalent to 4.037kg. The suspected cannabis was marked, sealed and later lodged.

Meanwhile, the suspect has implicated another man, and that person was also arrested and is in custody.

Further investigations are being conducted.