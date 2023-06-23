200 Matarkai residents to start part-time jobs in July

Residents from several communities in the Matarkai sub-district of Barima-Waini, Region One, who are expected to be employed through the government’s part-time job initiative, were engaged on Friday at the Port Kaituma Community Centre.

The Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, led the activity, who also holds parliamentary responsibility for the region.

This follows the official launch of the programme by Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo last month.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal [Photo: Ministry of Housing and Water/ June 23]

The first phase of the programme in Matarkai will benefit approximately 200 individuals who will be assigned to various institutions starting from July. Each worker will receive a payment of $40,000 for 10 days of work.

Minister Croal, in his address to beneficiaries, emphasised the importance of personal growth and development. He encouraged them to explore additional economic ventures and educational programmes, such as the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships.

“This is to help service your community and to provide you an opportunity to enhance and grow for yourself and your family,” Minister Croal said.

Meanwhile, Regional Vice-Chairperson, Annansha Peters urged the workers to demonstrate dedication and diligence in their work.

She further stated that the initiative primarily aims to enhance the lives of youth and vulnerable populations, fostering inclusive growth and development.

The beneficiaries are set to commence their part-time employment within the first week of July 2023.

Residents in Mabaruma, Region One, were designated to their places of employment just last week, and the initiative was also successfully implemented in several other regions.

This strategic move is part of the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promise of providing 50,000 job opportunities for Guyanese.

