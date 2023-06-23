Doctor returns to Guyana after completing neurology studies in Cuba

Dr Alex Allan Persaud will return to Guyana over the weekend after completing his post-graduate studies in Neurology at the Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery in Havana, Cuba.

Dr Persaud, who hails from New Hope, East Bank Demerara (EBD), comes from humble beginnings.

He first worked as a farmer and market vendor, then as a Pharmacy Assistant at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

In 2013, he secured his Medical Degree in Cuba following a government scholarship.

Upon completing his MD, he returned to Guyana and worked at GPHC, then later at the Buxton Health Center in Region Four.

In 2019, Dr Persaud returned to Cuba to pursue post-graduate studies in Neurology at the prestigious Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery in Havana, where he graduated with honours under the guidance of some of the best professors in the field.

Neurology is the branch of medicine that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of all categories of diseases involving the nervous system. Commonly seen conditions in neurology are headaches, stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, motor neuron diseases, and neuromuscular disorders.

The New Hope resident said he is hopeful that Guyana will be able to offer world-class treatment for illnesses associated with neurology requiring patients to travel abroad.

The Medical Doctor has a keen interest in Electrophysiology, which entails the study of the electrical phenomena of the nervous system.

Dr Persaud has expressed his deep gratitude to the government of Guyana and the Guyana Embassy in Havana for their continued support over the past three years.

He said in a message to Cuba, “Your country is my second home. And because of you and your Government, I have this opportunity to serve my people in Guyana.”

