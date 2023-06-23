Man found guilty of raping 13-year-old girl 

Mark Samuels, 32, has been found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl.

Samuels, who is a former driver of the Ministry of Health, was on trial before Justice Navindra Singh at the Demerara Sexual Offences Court.

A 12-member jury convicted the 32-year-old man in a proportion of 10-2 for the crime, which occurred on January 27, 2021, in the county of Demerara.

Reports are that Samuels touched the girl inappropriately before penetrating her vaginally, even as she pushed him off.

After the incident, the girl told her mother, and a report was lodged with the Police, following which Samuels was arrested and charged.

He will be sentenced on July 13. Attorneys-at-Law Tiffini Lyken and Nafeeza Baig presented the prosecution’s case. In 2021, Samuels was charged with stealing 66 COVID-19 vaccination cards from the Health Ministry’s Brickdam, Georgetown office. The charges were later dismissed.

