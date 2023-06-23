Two die after motorcycle crashes into bus shed

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider are now dead following an accident at Number 68 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, on Monday.

Dead are 17-year-old Roano Reshieram and 38-year-old Harrynarine Ramnauth, both of Number 60 Village, Corentyne. It is unclear who was riding the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

HGP Nightly News understands that the duo was on motorcycle CM 1594, which was allegedly speeding, when they lost control while negotiating a turn at Number 68 Village.

As a result, they collided with a concrete bus shed. The men were picked up and rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Like this: Like Loading...