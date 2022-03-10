21 YEAR OLD US BASED GUYANESE MAN STABBED TO DEATH,  TWO SUSPECTS APPREHENDED

Detectives in Regional Police Division #6 are investigating the alleged murder of overseas based Guyanese, Chatterpaulr Lakhan called Rickash, aged 21 years.

The incident occurred at Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice on March 9, 2022 at about 01:00 hours. Three male suspects of the same area, two of whom have since been arrested and placed into police custody.

Enquiries revealed that the deceased and his relatives were celebrating at a wedding event when the three suspects approached the premises, but were turned away by the family members. They (suspects) became annoyed, left the yard and went into the street a short distance away from the wedding house, and started banging on vehicles that were parked on the street.

The deceased and other family members went onto the street and approached the men to inquire why they were hitting on the vehicles, and an altercation ensued between the two groups, during which the 21 year-old man received a stab wound to his stomach, subsequently collapsing to the ground.

The injured man was picked up by family members and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

Two of the suspects were later arrested and placed in custody while the third suspect is at large and being sought by the police.

Investigations are ongoing.