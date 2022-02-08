22 YEAR OLD HOSPITALIZED IN ‘SERIOUS CONDITION’ AFTER MOTOR LORRY COLLIDES WITH MOTORCAR ON MANDELA AVENUE

More details are emerging about the Monday night accident at the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Homestretch Avenue that landed one of Guyana’s national athletes in the hospital.

According to police, the serious accident involved motor lorry # GWW 3741 driven by 31-year-old Omkar Pertab of lot 41 Resource Canal # 2 W.B.D and motorcar # PPP 6198 driven by Kristoff Shepherd, age 22 years of Now-or-Never, Mahaicony Village, E.C.D. The motorcar had Chelsea Edghill, 24, and Nickasie Lewis, 23 years as occupants.

Seriously injured- Kristoff Shepperd

The driver of the motor lorry # GWW 3741, who had no alcohol was found in his system told police that he was proceeding north along the western carriageway of Nelson Mandela Avenue, while motorcar # PPP 6198 was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of Homestretch Avenue. While approaching the intersection, Shepperd was negotiating a right turn onto the eastern carriageway of Nelson Mandela Avenue to proceed south, and in the process ended up into the path of the lorry. As a result, the front right-side portion of the motor lorry collided with the right-side portion of the motorcar. Due to the collision, both vehicles were damaged.

The 22-year-old driver along with the two occupants was removed from the vehicle in a conscious state by the Emergency Medical Technicians, placed into an ambulance, and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Accident and Emergency Unit, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

The two occupants were treated for abrasions about their body and later sent away while the driver of the motorcar was treated for head injuries and admitted a patient in the Accident and Emergency Unit in a serious condition.

The motor lorry driver remains in custody assisting with the ongoing investigations.