MAN REPORTEDLY BACK-FLIPS TO DEATH IN CANAL

A man fell to his death Monday afternoon while trying to do a flip at the Tempe Canal, West Coast Berbice during what was supposed to be an outing with his girlfriend. The body of Ramesh Ramphal was escorted to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where it was pronounced dead on arrival and is presently at Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

Police are now investigating an alleged drowning that claimed the life of Ramesh Ramphal, a 28-year-old carpenter of Lot 142 Britannia Village, West Coast Berbice, which occurred on Monday about 17:00hrs at the eastern side of Tempe Canal, West Coast Berbice.

Investigations so far have revealed that on the mentioned date and time the deceased and his 23-year-old girlfriend Rushelle Craig of Waterloo, Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice were at the Canal swimming. She told detectives that they were on the western side of the Canal when the deceased walked over to the eastern side and back-flicked into the said Canal and did not come up. After waiting for about ten minutes with no sight of the deceased, she hurried to his home a mile away and informed his relatives.

A search party was formed and they found the deceased stuck in the mud at the said area where he allegedly back-flicked about an hour after he went down.