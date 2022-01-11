25 Core Homes on the West Bank of Demerara slated for completion in February 2022

As part of the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA) Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP), some twenty-five (25) Core Homes are reported to be nearing completion on the West Bank of Demerara, Region Three.

According to information released by the CH&PA, of the twenty-five homes, some twenty-one are reported to be between 50-100% completed whilst the remaining 4 homes are expected to be completed by the end of February 2022.

The Core Homes are currently being constructed in the communities of Lust-en-Rust, La Parfaite Harmonie, Recht-Door-Zee and Westminster. According to CH&PA, the homes are no less than 400 square feet single family homes with concrete blocks for outer walls and floors, basic doors, windows, electric wiring, water connections and other utilities.

The AHUA Programme is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank and aims to assist vulnerable Guyanese living in poor structures considered to be uninhabitable. Last August, CH&PA announced the inking of $65,138,832 of contracts between the CH&PA and two contractors.

All beneficiaries of the Programme are persons who possess ownership of the land and are required to pay an equity share contribution of $100,000. Applications are currently open and can be accessed online, at CH&PA offices and at all local authority offices within Region Three and Four.