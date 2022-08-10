3067 grams of Cannabis found hidden in Bleach Bottles in Mazaruni Prison

A team of prison officers from the Mazaruni Prison while conducting a cleaning exercise of the Mazaruni Prison found a white salt bag hidden which contained several bleach bottles and other items.

The discovery was made behind the western side of the kitchen, a police report noted.

Officers found in the bottles a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The Bartica Police Station was contacted and the suspected cannabis was handed over, which, when weighed, amounted to 3067 grams.

No arrest made but investigations are in progress.