Duo Shot by Masked Men While Liming in Melanie, ECD

Police are investigating an alleged shooting incident against 27-year-old Ryan Joseph and 29-year-old Bimal Veersammy.

According to reports, on Tuesday about 20:30 at Melanie Public Road, ECD three unidentifiable males shot at Veersammy, Joseph and a third person who were sitting liming in front of a residence.

Police headquarters noted in a statement that a silver Bluebird motorcar came from a western direction on the Melanie Public Road heading east. The said motorcar then turned around a short distance from where the victims were sitting before stopping immediately in front of the victims. Two masked men then exited the back seat of the car and immediately opened fire on the victim causing them to flee the area for safety.

Two of the men were armed with small handgun while the third male was the driver behind the wheels of a silver motorcar HD series.

“Ryan Joseph received five gunshot injuries to his right, one to his left leg, to his left hand and one to his abdomen, Bimal Veersammy received gunshot injuries to his right hand, elbow and left leg above the knee, while the third male escaped unharmed.” The statement said.

After the shooting the two masked shooters re-entered the awaiting motorcar and it drove west heading to Georgetown.

The two victims were rushed to the GPHC where they were seen and treated in and are presently both in a stable condition.

Investigation in progress.