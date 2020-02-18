50TH REPUBLIC JUBILEE MEDALLION AND FOUR COMMEMORATIVE STAMPS UNVEILED

As part of the celebrations for this year’s Golden Republic Jubilee, His Excellency President David A. Granger on Monday evening, unveiled the 50th Republic Anniversary commemorative stamps and gold medallion noting that it is a celebration of Guyana’s national heritage.

“…the act of becoming a Republic allowed Guyana to exercise sovereignty over its own natural resources and to develop its own national symbols – including honours and awards – and, with them, our priceless national pride that is part of our ‘Guyaneseness.”

The four stamps are; an illustration of two ceremonial maces which is a reminder of our colonial past, the 50th Republic Golden Jubilee, the Liza Destiny symbolizing that Guyana is now an oil-producing nation and happy faces of revelers during Mashramani celebrations.

The event was a collaboration between the Ministry of Public Telecommunications who is responsible for Guyana’s postal services and the Ministry of Natural Resources under which the mining sector falls.

Minister of Public Communication, Cathy Hughes said that important events and occurrences have been chosen to be illustrated on each stamp that depict Guyana’s history.

“Guyana’s history with commemorative stamps spans far and wide as we have chosen important events, occurrences and personalities that we believe are important to remember.”





Meanwhile, Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Raphael Trotman noted that unveiling of the Gold Medallion represents the monumental impact the natural resources sector, particularly gold, has made towards the prosperity of Guyanese.

“Mining, in particular, has supported our economy for decades and therefore it is quite fitting that it finds a special place as we celebrate this occasion in our history… The medallion honours the indelible and undeniable contribution of mining and of men and women of our past and present generations,” Minister Trotman said.

The event which was hosted at the Umana Yana was attended by Prime Minister the Hon. Moses Nagamootoo, Ministers of Government, members of the Diplomatic Corps and special guests.