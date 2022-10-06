8,045.4 grams marijuana, 1314.8 grams cocaine found in vehicle that Police intercepted during patrol in Lethem

Police ranks from Regional Division #9, acting on information received, intercepted a vehicle just after midnight last night in Lethem and conducted a search which unearthed a significant amount of suspected marijuana and cocaine stashed inside the trunk of the vehicle.

At about 00:12 hours today (2022-10-06), acting on information received, a party of police ranks were on mobile patrol in Lethem with Force motor vehicle PAB 3158.

The ranks stopped motor vehicle PAB 3824 — a red Nissan Duke which was being driven at the time by a 35-year-old unemployed man of Tabatinga, Central Rupununi. The other occupants inside the vehicle were the driver’s child mother and their nine-month-old son.

A ranks conducted a search on the driver but nothing was found, and they proceeded to search the vehicle during which 13 bulky parcels wrapped in plastic were found in a black haversack, in the trunk of the vehicle.

In the presence of the driver and the female occupant of the car, the ranks proceesed to open all 13 parcels, of which 11 of the parcels contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The other two parcels contained a rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine.

The driver was told of the offence committed and cautioned after which he admitted ownership. He was then arrested and escorted to Lethem Police Station along with the suspected narcotics.

The suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 8,045.4 grams and the suspected cocaine amounted to 1314.8 grams. Both were weighed in their presence.

Same was then placed into evidence bags, marked sealed and lodged.

Investigations are continuing.