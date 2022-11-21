A British citizen who assaulted ‘Guyanese Critic’ charged, fined $15,000

Olivia Reneesia Bazilio, a 28-year-old British citizen of Lot 281 Blue Saki Drive South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was arrested on Sunday, 20/11/2022 and charged today (Monday 21/11/2022) for the offense of *Assault* – contrary to Section 21 of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:02 committed on Mikhail Rodrigues, aka ‘Guyanese Critic’.

She appeared this morning at Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship Ms. A. George where the charge was read to her.

She pleaded guilty and was fined Gy$15,000.

(Guyana Police Force)