Absence of water source among challenges faced by the GPF in Skeldon early morning fire

The Guyana Fire Service received a report of a house on fire at Lot 64 Line Path, Skeldon, Berbice at 2:54 am Saturday and Water Tender 110 and crew from the Corriverton Fire Station were dispatched to the location.

The building involved was an unoccupied two-story wooden and concrete house owned by forty-two-year-old Swarendra Sukhpaul.

As a result of the fire, the entire top floor of the building was destroyed. However, the timely response of the GFS prevented damage to the ground floor.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine what caused the fire.

One of the challenges faced by the Fire Department was the absence of a water source close to the scene.

This resulted in the Fire Truck having to make several trips to get water to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Fire Service has noted several recent reports of electrical fires at various parts of the country and is urging citizens to take the necessary precautions to avoid these tragedies.

Some of the main contributing factors of electrical fires include:

Slack connections

Overloading of circuits

Malfunction of electrical appliances

Inferior drop cords or circuit strips

Illegal connections

Electrical fires are especially dangerous because they can happen at any time if enough care and attention is not exercised towards electrical outlets and appliances.

Follow these safety tips to avoid electrical fires:

DESIST FROM USING ILLEGAL CONNECTIONS FOR ELECTRICITY.

Inform the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) immediately of any external faulty electrical problem.

Ensure all electrical cables are placed in a conduit (PVC pipe)

Always use certified electricians to conduct and certify electrical works.

It is recommended that buildings are inspected every five years by certified electrical inspectors to retest and certify the capabilities of all electrical connections.

Desist from overloading the electrical system.

Ensure the quality of circuit strips, wiring and electrical appliances used is of the highest standard.

Avoid prolonged use of electrical appliances and remember to shut off and disconnect after use.