Agriculture Minister’s Meeting Disrupted as Region Two Rice Farmers Demand Higher Paddy Prices and Government Assistance

Dozens of rice farmers hailing from Region Two made a dramatic exit from a meeting held by the Agriculture Minister. The farmers were demanding higher prices for their paddy while also seeking government assistance. According to Shemar Alleyne, who reported on the incident, tensions were high as the farmers voiced their frustrations to the Minister.
