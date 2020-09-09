As the public outrage regarding the heinous murders of Isiah and Joel Henry who were slain over the weekend intensifies, a handful of residents from the Ann’s Grove community on the East Coast of Demerara showcased their solidarity by staging a peaceful but
vibrant picket exercise on Tuesday. Wendell Badrie has more in this report.
Anns Grove residents stand in solidarity with family of slain teens
As the public outrage regarding the heinous murders of Isiah and Joel Henry who were slain over the weekend intensifies, a handful of residents from the Ann’s Grove community on the East Coast of Demerara showcased their solidarity by staging a peaceful but