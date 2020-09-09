Anns Grove residents stand in solidarity with family of slain teens

0
95

As the public outrage regarding the heinous murders of Isiah and Joel Henry who were slain over the weekend intensifies, a handful of residents from the Ann’s Grove community on the East Coast of Demerara showcased their solidarity by staging a peaceful but
vibrant picket exercise on Tuesday. Wendell Badrie has more in this report.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.