APNU SAYS GERRYMANDERING OF BOUNDARIES COULD PREVENT PARTY FROM WINNING ALL CONSTITUENCIES FOR LGE’S

In the latest update, Antonio Dey informs us that Shurwayne Holder, Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform, has expressed concerns regarding boundary gerrymandering and its potential impact on the A Partnership For National Unity’s chances of winning several Neighborhood Democratic Councils (NDC) in the upcoming June 12 Local Government Elections (LGE).
