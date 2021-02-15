Armed men rob woman of cash, valuables after shoving gun in her mouth

Three (3) bandits, one (1) of whom was armed with a gun while another carried a cutlass, stormed into a 62-year-old woman’s house and shoved a gun inside of her mouth before they robbed her of cash and valuables.

The robbery took place around 01:30h on Monday (today) at the woman’s Hummingbird Street, Festival City, Georgetown home.

According to the traumatized woman , she was asleep when the perpetrators invaded her home and became awake when she heard them make noise while they were walking around in her living room.

Upon realizing that persons broke up her house, she began to scream, which also prompted the perpetrators to rush towards her.

The suspects allegedly pinned her to the bed and demanded that she hand over her cash and jewellery.

HGP Nightly News understands that the lone gunman quickly pushed his weapon into the woman’s mouth while his accomplices ransacked the building.

The suspects unearthed $160,000 in cash inside the woman’s home which they immediately pocketed and then made good their escape with her 32-inch television set, and a Samsung Galaxy cellular phone.

It is believed that the men entered the home of the 62-year-old female by removing the louver panes from a window.

Investigations are ongoing.

