Aruba’s Thessaly Zimmerman places in Miss Universe Top 10

Thessaly Zimmerman broke Aruba’s drought of placements at Miss Universe when she secured a spot in the pageant’s final last night in Eilat, Israel.

The 27-year-old was excited, shocked and speechless when she was called by host Steve Harvey as the 12thcontestant into the top 16.

Zimmerman, who is an accomplished tennis player, wants to be a television presenter and told Harvey that she’s coming for his job when he asked her more about her passions.

No Aruban woman has placed Miss Universe since 1996 when Taryn Mansell was the first runner-up to Venezuela’s Alicia Machado.

Zimmerman sizzled in the swim-suit competition and was the final contestant to advance to the Top 10 evening gown competition.