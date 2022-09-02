ATTORNEY GENERAL, ANIL NANDLALL PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE LATE RASHLEIGH JACKSON

Please see tribute- “I extend my condolences to the the family & friends of Rashleigh Jackson, who died last evening. I did not know Mr Jackson personally. I know that he rendered long years of public service to Guyana, in particular, in the area of foreign policy and diplomacy.

He was perhaps Guyana’s longest serving Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1978-1990. On many occasions long after the end of his ministerial tenure, Mr Jackson’s guidance and wise counsel was sought on fundamental issues concerning Guyana’s territorial sovereignty by several different Governments of Guyana.

This by itself and without more, demonstrates the respect which he commanded in his field of expertise both nationally and internationally. It transcended political borders and barriers. That he gave of his services whenever called upon to do so, irrespective of the political party in Government, illustrates his preparedness to rise above partisan political interests to serve the higher national interest. Indeed and unfortunately, a rarity in Guyana’s political landscape.

May his soul Rest In Peace .”