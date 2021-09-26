Berbice woman arrested with ganja in bus after claiming Policewoman came to her house for her to make a delivery

Police are now looking for one of their own after a Canjie, Berbice woman claimed that she was given three wrapped parcels by a policewoman and a man containing ganja, to take to Abary Berbice. According to Police, on Saturday around 15:53hrs at Fort Wellington Public Road, ranks were carrying out a roadblock, where they stopped a minibus and searched the 39-year-old woman, who was a passenger.

The three wrapped parcels suspected to be cannabis were discovered in the woman’s traveling bag. She was subsequently arrested where the ganja was weighed to 2721.5g.

Further reports indicate that on Saturday about 13:00hrs, the woman further alleged that a man of New Amsterdam and a Policewoman who is attached to Central Police Station came to her home and gave her the bag containing the suspected cannabis and told her to take it to Abary, where they would have been to receive same.

Checks are presently being made for the two individuals whose names are known to the Police, as investigations continue.

