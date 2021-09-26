Fire at Vigilance Police station was an arson attack

Preliminary findings from the Guyana Fire Service have confirmed that the fire which occurred on September 21, 2021, at the Vigilance Police Station which resulted in two of the Force’s vehicles and a house being destroyed was an act of Arson. It has prompted the Fire Service to encourage citizens to call the toll-free number #912 as soon as they smell or see smoke to report a fire emergency.

“Too often people try to extinguish fires on their own or to save valuables before contacting the GFS which can result in the complete destruction of buildings as well as the loss of life,” the statement read.