Police headquarters reported that Shakeel Joseph of Lot 100 Paul’s Lane, Beterverwagting, ECD was charged on Tuesday for the Possession of Firearm and Ammunition without licence and the Possession of Narcotic for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The 22 year old man appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was refused and he was remanded to prison.

The matters were postponed to 2022-04-04 for report.

The man was arrested on 2022-02-27.