Body of 53-year-old man found in a sitting position on a bicycle in trench at Ogle

Police, acting on information received via an unknown caller, found the body of a 53-year-old male in a trench in front of the Ogle Center Ground on the East Coast of Demerara on Friday at 06:05 hrs.

The man’s body was found face down with the head and body underwater, in a sitting position on a green and black bicycle.

He was clothed in a yellow stripe shirt and blue jeans.

The body, later identified as 53-year-old Gangaram Ishram of Lot 214 Industry H/Scheme, ECD, was pulled out of the water and no mark of violence was seen on the body.

Sister of the deceased Carol Ishram identified the body and mentioned that her brother is an alcoholic and had no medical illness or problem with anyone.

The Police summoned the emergency team from Albertown Fire Station, and the body was checked and pronounced dead by Dr Walcott of GPHC.

The body is presently lying at Sandy’s Funeral Home.