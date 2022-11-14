GPHC confirms death of 19 –year old and the stillbirth of her first twin

See the full statement from the Georgetown Public Hospital below:

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) regrettably informs of the maternal death of a 19 –year old female and the stillbirth of her first twin, from Region 4 – East Bank Demerara, which occurred today at the GPHC.

The GPHC express sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render ant assistance and information needed.

The GPHC is appealing to the public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family, and to allow them to mourn their unfortunate loss peacefully.

For media inquiries, kindly feel free to contact our Public Relations Department.