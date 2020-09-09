Breaking News! Grandson of a suspect held for murder of Berbice teens, killed

Haresh Singh, age 17, of Number 3 Village, West Coast Berbice was killed during the morning of Wednesday 09 September, 2020, according to the police.

Police say that Singh left home on his motorcycle to attend to his farm in the Backdam of No. 3 Village, West Coast Berbice, sometime after his relatives saw smoke arising from the said backdam and left to enquire when they discovered the body of Haresh Singh lying motionless and bleeding from the nose.

His motorcycle was also discovered burnt. Nightly News understands that Singh is the grandson of one of the suspects in custody over the murder of Joel and Isaiah Henry, Police are in the ground and continuing the investigation.