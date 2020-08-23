Businessman killed following deadly crash between car, lumber truck

One man is now dead after the driver of the vehicle he was travelling in lost control while speeding and slammed into a lumber truck today on the the Kuru Kuru Public Road along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway today (Saturday).

The deceased has been identified as Kevon Newland, a father of three who operated a livestock business and resided in Wisroc, Linden.

Newland was in a hire car (HC 6304) along with two other passengers (a male and a female) when the accident took place.

Reports are that around 11:10h the car (HC 6304) was travelling towards Linden, when it overtook another motor car which had slowed down on the roadway to allow a lumber truck to turn.

However, the driver of the hire car (HC 6304), who was allegedly speeding at that time, lost control of his vehicle.

As such, his car collidedwith the left rear wheel of the truck and then drifted along the road before slamming into the right side of the lumber truck.

The taxi driver and his three passengers were picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, East Bank Demerara.

Newland was pronounced dead on arrival while the other male passenger was treated and sent away.

The female passenger managed to escape the deadly crash with minor injuries while the hire car driver is still hospitalised and said to have suffered injuries about his body and head.

Upto press time, the driver of the lumber truck was in police custody assisting with the investigation.