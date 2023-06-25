“CANU committed to combatting drug trafficking, even within our Unit” – Singh

The Head of the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), James Singh, said the law enforcement agency is committed to combatting drug trafficking and other crimes within Guyana, even within their Unit.

This statement comes on the heels of two ranks of CANU being arrested for allegedly stealing diamonds from a Surinamese national, who was detained by the Unit for having an illegal firearm.

SEE THE FULL STATEMENT ISSUED BY CANU’S HEAD:

Not the kind of news we should be waking up to in the morning or ever. You can bring fame or shame to yourself, your family, and your Unit. These officers made their choices, their actions do not reflect that of our organization. CANU remains committed to carrying out its mandate and combating drug trafficking and any other crimes within Guyana, even within our Unit.

I wish to thank the Guyana Police Force’s CID for bringing this embarrassing incident to a close and I trust that the Courts will ensure justice is done.

