3-year-old hospitalised after being left in locked car for 30 minutes

A 3-year-old boy is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was reportedly left in a locked car on Friday for 30 minutes.

According to the Police, a male taxi driver would usually pick up and drop off children in his motor car.

On the day in question, he claimed he made several trips, and at about 09:15 h, he secured his car on the road and went into his house.

When he returned 30 minutes later, he observed the child in the back seat of the car in tears, and he immediately rushed him to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital for medical attention.

Doctors determined that the child was dehydrated and needed oxygen, so the toddler was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is receiving oxygen.

A report was made to the Police, and the driver has been detained pending further investigations.

