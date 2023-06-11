Several injured following accident at Croal Street and Vlissengen Road intersection

Several persons were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital for medical treatment following an early Sunday morning two-vehicle collision at Croal Street and Vlissengen Road intersection.

The accident, which occurred just about 7:00h, involved a Route 41 minibus bearing registration number BAB 5045 and motor car PSS 7196.

The minibus driver, Jason (only name given), told Nightly News that he was heading from Homestretch Avenue to Croal Street when the motor car slammed into him, turning the bus turtled.

“The man [drove] into me from the side and [told] me he got some greenlight and the light en [working],” the bus driver said. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) responded to the scene with two ambulances and escorted some of the injured passengers of the bus to the Georgetown Public Hospital. No casualty has been reported.

