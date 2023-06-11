“Our works match our words” – Granger calls on Guyanese to vote APNU at LGE

Former President David Granger on Sunday called on Guyanese to vote against the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) at Monday’s Local Government Elections (LGE) since the evidence shows that their “words do not match the works.”

The former Head of State reminded that it was the PPP/C that damaged urban and rural economic development for nearly 20 years by refusing to host Local Government Elections while starving the Councils of State funds.

“Should you trust the PPPC that still implements its winner takes-all plan to capture and control every local authority,” Granger remarked, noting that the ‘One Guyana’ being touted is merely a “one-party control.”

Granger added that the A Partnership For National Unity (APNU) restored local democracy by conducting LGE after 10 months of taking government in 2015.

“My friends, local representation was strengthened by the APNU, and our works match our words; you can trust APNU,” the former Head of State posited.

He continued, “You can trust the APNU, which appointed the local government commission to ensure the autonomy of local democratic organs.”

Among other things, Granger banked on several initiatives of his administration, which included a village improvement plan, bicycles, buses and boats for school children.

Moreover, the former President said that local government elections recognises that Guyana cannot be governed effectively, efficiently or equitably by one party or even central government.

To this end, Granger urged Guyanese not to drink the “Kool-Aid” and to go out and vote for the APNU so that everyone “will enjoy a good life.”

