Murder suspect nabbed with gun, ammo in Berbice

A man, who was wanted for the 2021 murder of 21-year-old Jaleel Leow, was on Sunday arrested by Police with a firearm and matching ammunition at Main and Church Streets, New Amsterdam Berbice.

John Kennedy called ‘Big John,’ of Lot 751 Field 8, Section B, Sophia was arrested at about 10:00h by Police on mobile patrol.

According to the Police, they conducted a search on a male, who identified himself as ‘Big John.’

During the search, one 9MM pistol with no serial number and fifteen 9mm live rounds of ammunition were found.

He was told of the offence committed, cautioned and placed into custody, where checks revealed that he was wanted for the murder of Leow.

Dead: Jaleel Leow

Leow was reportedly gunned down by two men near ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown on August 2, 2022.

Reports are that Leow was in the company of some friends when Kennedy and another man identified as ‘Brainer’ approached them.

One of the suspects, who was armed with a cutlass, approached the shopkeeper and said: “Is problem you want.”

She responded in the negative, and everyone she was socialising with allegedly walked away into her yard, which was nearby.

The other suspect then pulled out a handgun from the waist of his pants, walked up to Leow, who was walking into the yard and discharged two rounds, which hit the mechanic to his right upper back, causing him to fall to the ground.

The gunman discharged two more rounds at Leow, hitting him in the chest before he got up and ran to the back of the yard, where he collapsed.

