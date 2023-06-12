GDF soldier dies after being shot by colleague with AK-47

A soldier of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was on Monday morning shot and killed by a colleague with an AK-47 at Camp Stephenson base in Timehri.
Dead is Tevon Daymon. HGP Nightly News understands that the shooting incident occurred at about 04:51h.
It is unclear what sparked the shooting, but this publication was informed that both men served in the esteemed 21 Artillery Unit.
Following the shooting, the suspect, who is a Lance Corporal, has been arrested.
This is a developing story, and more information will be provided once it becomes available.