Fidel Charles, 23, of Warapoka Village, North West District, Region One, has been granted bail for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The 23-year-old man made an appearance before Magistrate Crystal Lambert in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court and denied the charges.

According to the Police, Charles was found with one 12 gauge shotgun and two live 12 gauge cartridges. He was granted $400,000 bail.

